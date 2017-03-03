Denver orders independent investigation into deputy police chief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The city of Denver ordered an independent investigation into the deputy police chief over a dispute with the former district attorney regarding a woman's arrest in a sexual assault case, the Denver Department of Public Safety said Thursday.

The investigation will look into how deputy chief Matt Murray handled an internal affairs investigation of a now-former officer.

“As Executive Director of Safety, it is my duty to provide civilian oversight to the Denver Police Department," safey manager Stephanie O'Malley said in a statement. "As such, I have decided to initiate an outside, third-party investigation into this matter to ensure transparency and accountability.

"The Office of the Independent Monitor will monitor the third party investigation, which will include the arrest associated with former Denver police officer Devin Munk's internal affairs case, and the subsequent handling of a related open records request."

Murray heads the police department’s administration division and is Denver police chief Robert White's chief of staff.

“Chief White and I welcome an independent third-party investigation into these allegations," Murray said in a statement. "This investigation will disclose the truth of this matter and will put it to rest. We have been very clear and transparent with the facts in this case.”

In May, then-officer Munk and Angiella Arnot were arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting another woman. They were briefly jailed but neither was criminally charged. Munk later resigned.

Days later, on May 17, then-Denver District Attorney Mitch Morrissey sent a scathing letter to White criticizing Murray's involvement in the investigation and the arrest of Arnot, who is not an officer.

RELATED: Then-Denver District Attorney Mitch Morrissey's letter to police chief Robert White

Late last year, the Denver Police Protective Association filed two open-records requests seeking a copy of Morrissey’s letter.

The Department of Safety said the letter existed, with Murray telling the records coordinator, "I have no records responsive to this request," according to emails.

But the letter surfaced at the police department in late January after media outlets requested it.