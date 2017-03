Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hope Rike with It’s Just Lunch- Dating Insecurities

Insecurities can be the 'kryptonite' to any relationship!

Not only can they destroy your confidence, they can also keep you from having a second or third date.

So, how can you turn your self-doubts into strengths? It's all a matter of perspective!

Hope Rike...a professional matchmaker with "It's Just Lunch" dating service is here to tell us more.

http://www.itsjustlunchdenver.com/