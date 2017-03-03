Congressman calls Denver ICE agent “rogue”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Inside First Unitarian Church in Denver Friday, Congressman Jared Polis took the unusual step of personally identifying and ridiculing a senior official within ICE by name.

"There is a rogue ICE agent name Jeff Lynch who has broken with the protocol," Polis said during an event with the media.

Polis made the remarks alongside Jeanette Vizguerra, the Colorado woman who has taken sanctuary in First Unitarian after being marked as a priority for deportation by ICE.

Polis appeared frustrated at the lack of response from ICE to his office after he began inquiring as to why Vizguerra was made a target.

"She can't leave this property without risking deportation," Polis said.

Polis says his office believes ICE, even under the Trump administration, allows individuals who have outstanding U-VISA application to stay in the country.

Vizguerra has had her visa application outstanding for months. She is inside the church because ICE agents do not raid churches -- at least for now.

In response to the "rogue" comment, ICE issued this statement:

"ICE officers are federal law enforcement officials who are sworn to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States. They perform a vital function within the Department of Homeland Security by enforcing the U.S. immigration laws passed by Congress, in furtherance of public safety and the national security of our country. Every day, these dedicated public servants perform these difficult and often dangerous duties with professionalism and integrity. Name-calling and vilifying these officers does nothing to further positive relationships between ICE and the communities they serve."

Ice has previously clarified that Vizguerra is a priority for deportation because she has been given six previous deferrals and has two misdemeanors on her criminal record.

Vizguerra's lawyers say her misdemeanor conviction was the result of having forged documents she used to get a job in the US.

Polis says his inquiry will continue along with Senator Michael Bennet and Congresswoman Diana DeGette.

In response to the effort by the Congressmen, Vizguerra said she "now has hope" she may be able to one day leave the church.