We started off Fitness Friday with one of Colorado's Best Kids- a twirling champion from Windsor, Colorado. She's been twirling her heart our for eight years now, and she just won a world wide competition last weekend. We welcomed 17 year old Jordan Yonce, a Junior at Windsor High School, into the studio to talk about, and of course demo, her twirling skills.
Colorado’s Best Kid: Champion Twirler Jordan Yonce
