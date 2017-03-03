Colorado’s Best Kid: Champion Twirler Jordan Yonce

Posted 12:51 pm, March 3, 2017

We started off Fitness Friday with one of Colorado's Best Kids- a twirling champion from Windsor, Colorado. She's been twirling her heart our for eight years now, and she just won a world wide competition last weekend. We welcomed 17 year old Jordan Yonce, a Junior at Windsor High School, into the studio to talk about, and of course demo, her twirling skills.