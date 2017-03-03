× Colorado native competes in the Burton U.S. Open

In the world of professional snowboarding, Colorado native Red Gerard is the athlete to look out for when it comes to the upcoming Olympic Games in South Korea.

Coming off wins at the World Cup in Austria and the Grand Prix at Mammoth Mountain, Gerard is focused on medaling at the Burton U.S. Open in Vail, Colorado.

The 16-year-old is considered one of the best slopestyle athletes in the world, and he is just getting started. Gerard, from Summit County, rides the course with ease and grace, making his complicated sport look easy. He impressed the snowboarding community with his recent appearance at the X-Games in Aspen, and is expected to do the same in Vail.

FOX31 spoke with Gerard as he was practicing for the slopestyle event at Vail Mountain. He shared with FOX31 what is going through his mind as he is going down the course.

“The best thing to do is have fun and never take it too seriously. I think that is one of the biggest things that has helped me. Also, I ride with my brothers and ride with my friends. I don’t think of this as a job,” said Gerard.

Gerard will be competing with the best of the best in his discipline on Friday as the finals are held at the Burton U.S. Open.