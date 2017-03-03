Being on a jury

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You may have seen in the news this week that a man currently serving a death sentence here in Colorado is hoping to get a new trial. Sir Mario Owens was convicted of First Degree Murder and sentenced to death in 2009. New attorneys are now accusing a juror of misconduct, saying she lied on her questionnaire and did not disclose connections she had to the victim, the suspect and some witnesses. We asked Colorado's Best Attorney Phil Harding of Harding and Associates to shed some light on this latest development.

