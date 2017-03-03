Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Navy pilot in Washington state took on an ambitious project to make up for lost time with his little boy, and it looks like it's working! Scott Brazelton built his three-year-old son, Wyatt, a backyard roller coaster. Wyatt was born while his dad was deployed. Brazelton admits he had help with the project from a retired Boeing engineer, who's written books about building roller coasters. It took three months to design and build, and it's essentially a bunch of PVCs and a lot of 2x4s.