A Navy pilot in Washington state took on an ambitious project to make up for lost time with his little boy, and it looks like it's working! Scott Brazelton built his three-year-old son, Wyatt, a backyard roller coaster. Wyatt was born while his dad was deployed. Brazelton admits he had help with the project from a retired Boeing engineer, who's written books about building roller coasters. It took three months to design and build, and it's essentially a bunch of PVCs and a lot of 2x4s.
Backyard Roller Coaster
-
Boy whose father got matching scar tattoo facing cancer a second time
-
Denver-area pediatrician accused of inappropriate touching
-
Suspended Littleton pediatrician faces new accusations
-
Conifer animal doctor heading to Iditarod in Alaska
-
Idaho boy killed days after family Christmas gifts are stolen
-
-
PHOTOS: “Something As Simple As Rock And Roll,” Frank Turner At The Fillmore Auditorium
-
PHOTOS: Kaleo and Empire of the Sun Headline Not So Silent Night
-
NASA elicits help to find new planet
-
CU student on front lines of ISIS fight in Iraq
-
Thieves steal package from Hulk Hogan’s front steps
-
-
Dog named Scarface mauls owners after they try to put a sweater on him
-
The Love, Courage and Achievement Project
-
The Love, Courage and Achievement Project