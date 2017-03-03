VAIL, Colo. – Austrian Anna Gasser won the woman’s slopestyle event at the Burton U.S. Open. Gasser had stiff competition from American Jamie Anderson and Canadian Spencer O’Brien. Anderson, who has won the last four slopestyle events at the Burton U.S. Open, finished second, followed by Spencer O’Brien in third.
Anna Gasser wins Burton U.S. Open slopestyle event
