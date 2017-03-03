Affidavit: Recovered torso of Ashley Mead was missing organs

BOULDER, Colo. — An arrest affidavit for Adam Densmore, the 32-year-old man charged with first-degree murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend Ashley Mead, was unsealed Friday by a Boulder County judge.

The nine-page affidavit says the remains of the 25-year-old Boulder woman that were recovered in an Oklahoma dumpster consisted only of a human torso that was missing all of its organs.

Densmore has been charged with first-degree murder, tampering with a deceased human body, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse in the death of his Mead, who police believe was killed in Boulder and then dismembered in Louisiana.

Before being arrested, Densmore told police in a brief telephone conversation that he and Mead had “the worst argument they had ever had” and said he told Mead, “I hate you and I hope you die,” according to the affidavit.

Densmore said Mead was still alive when he left their Boulder apartment on Feb. 12 with their 1-year-old daughter Winter. Mead was reported missing on Feb. 14 when she failed to show up to work and had not been seen in two days.

The arrest affidavit says investigators with the Boulder Police Department found what they suspected was blood in the bedroom and bathroom in the Manhattan Drive apartment in Boulder the two shared.

Officers called Densmore’s family in Louisiana and discovered he had been to their home on Feb. 13 along with the child and told investigators he “did something stupid,” according to the affidavit.

Densmore and the girl were found on Feb. 15 in Okmulgee, Okla., about 40 miles south of Tulsa. He was tracked through the GPS on his cellphone, according to the affidavit.

Gas station employees told police they found a purple suitcase in a dumpster that contained a human torso inside a trash bag with all of the organs having been removed, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit also says video surveillance showed a vehicle that matched the description of Mead’s backing up to the dumpster, and a man matching Densmore’s description was seen at a nearby Wal-Mart, according to the affidavit.

The remains have been identified as likely belonging to Mead. Investigators are still looking for a purple suitcase they believe could contain the rest of Mead’s remains.

Densmore was moved to Colorado earlier this week and appeared in court on Tuesday. He is being held without bond. He is scheduled for a motions hearing on March 16 and a preliminary hearing on May 4.