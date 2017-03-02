Woman’s death sparks call to change stalking laws

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Should convicted stalkers be eligible for bail prior to their sentencing? That question was in the spotlight at the State Capitol Thursday.

Lawmakers debated a measure sponsored by Rep. Clarice Navarro (R-Pueblo) that would eliminate bail for convicted stalkers.

Navarro was inspired to craft the measure after hearing the story of Janice Nam, a 28-year-old woman, who police say was killed by her convicted stalker while he was out on bond awaiting sentencing last year.

Glenn Galloway was arrested and is now awaiting his murder trial which will be the first death penalty case in ten years in El Paso County.

"She was scared for her life because she didn't know what he was going to do to her next," Nam's sister said in a statement read during a House Judiciary Hearing Thursday.

"She believed he wouldn't stop until she was dead if he was taken into custody Janice's would have been able to move on," the statement went on to read.

During the hearing opposition mounted over requiring every case to be treated the same. Some lawmakers argued that some convicted stalkers are not even given any jail time.

The Committee decided to lay over the bill until another day this session so amendments could be discussed.

"I really want to keep the victims that are very vulnerable right now safe," Navarro told FOX31 political reporter Joe St. George.