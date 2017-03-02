× Superintendent of Jeffco Public Schools steps down

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The superintendent of Jeffco Public Schools has agreed to step down, district officials announced Thursday.

“The Board of Education and Dan McMinimee have agreed that he will step out of the role of Superintendent of Schools effective immediately,” officials said in a statement released to the media.

He will remain with the district through the end of his contract term, but will not have day-to-day responsibility for the operation of Jeffco Public Schools. McMinimee was hired by the previous school board and his three year contract expires Jun. 30, 2017.

Instead, he will be available to advise the board and assist with the transition to the new superintendent.

Chief School Effectiveness Officer Terry Elliott will serve as Acting Superintendent but is not a candidate for the superintendent position, district officials said.

In January, the board voted unanimously to move forward with the search for a new superintendent.

Board President Ron Mitchell indicated the decision to look for new talent was not taken lightly. “This was a tough decision; it weighs heavily on all of us,” said Mitchell. “But in the end we each voted for what we believe is the best for the future of our students, employees, and community.”