Red Hot Chili Peppers postpones Pepsi Center show

DENVER — The Red Hot Chili Peppers postponed its Thursday night show at the Pepsi Center after lead singer Anthony Kiedis fell ill, the group said.

UPDATE: Due to illness, the Red Hot Chili Peppers are rescheduling Denver, Glendale and San Diego. Learn more here: https://t.co/BTGmrGp9Hv — Red Hot ChiliPeppers (@ChiliPeppers) March 2, 2017

The show has been rescheduled for Oct 16, promoter AEG Presents said.

“We are so sorry that we cannot come to Denver as planned,” the band wrote in a statement. “Anthony has been fighting off the bronchitis all week and still needs a few more days to recover. We are sorry for any inconvenience to our fans and look forward to seeing you on October 16th.”

Appearances in San Diego and Glendale, Ariz., were also postponed. All previously purchased tickets will be honored at the newly scheduled date.