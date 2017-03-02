Physically challenged student demands increased security in apartment building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A physically challenged student living in a high rise building turned to the FOX31 Problem Solvers for assistance.

Ellie Shepard says she’s terrified malfunctioning elevators will leave her stranded.

After suffering a spinal cord injury from a diving accident one-and-a-half years ago, Ellie wants to earn a degree from the University of Denver that would enable her to help others, “I feel like I would be able to help people in my situation because I know how difficult it is.”

She lives near the DU campus on the 11th floor of One Observatory Park.

The main concern Ellie and her roommate Megan Lambert have is security.

They told the Problem Solvers they feel vandalized elevator panels are causing problems.

If the elevators stop working, Ellie faces a number of serious situations. “I have medical equipment in my room that we would have had to carry down eleven flights of stairs.”

The Problem Solvers found duct tape around the panel of one elevator.

Ellie and Megan say they’ve tried to reach out to the building’s management but received “the brush off.”

When the Problem Solvers approached the management for a comment we were told to leave.

We asked for the name of a representative authorized to speak with the media and were told to “look it up for ourselves.”

In an effort to again provide the management with an opportunity to state their case or provide maintenance records, the Problem Solvers contacted the office by phone several times.

A representative only said the story was bogus and refused to refer us to their company attorney before abruptly hanging up.

The Problem Solvers will continue to investigate Ellie and Megan’s complaints about the security. We also continue to extend an opportunity to the management to provide an explanation.