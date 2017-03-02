× Papa John’s offers new ‘priority’ status for your pizza

You can now pay to get priority status for your pizza order.

Papa John’s is now offering a service called “PapaPriority.”

“PapaPriority moves your order to the front of the line so that it is made faster and therefore, ready for delivery sooner,” the Papa John’s website states. “These changes only involve in-store processes and do not affect the on-the-road delivery function or time.”

“We recognize that there might be some situations where you would like your pizza a little faster on busy nights when there might be a longer wait due to the number of orders at the restaurant,” the website states.

There is an extra fee for the service — “in addition to the applicable delivery fee.”

The fee is $2.99, according to the Associated Press. However, the Papa John’s website states the PapaPriority fee “may vary based on the date, time, or Papa John’s sole discretion.”

PapaPriority is only available at participating restaurants and may be discontinued at anytime. Click here for all the terms and conditions.