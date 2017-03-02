We've all heard of high tops, now Pizza Hut has created "Pie Tops," shoes that can order pizza! The shoes connect to your phone via bluetooth, and all you have to do is push the button on the tongue of the right sneaker, which triggers the Pie Tops mobile app to order a pizza for you. If you want to change up your pizza toppings, you can simply go on the app and make the modifications. For now, the only people wearing the sneakers will be the 64 teams that make it into the NCAA March Madness College Basketball Tournament, along with some members of the media, and a few lucky fans.
Order Pizza With Your Shoes
