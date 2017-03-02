Norovirus outbreak linked to salad bar at elementary school in Denver

DENVER — An elementary school in Denver will go through two deep cleanings after an outbreak of the norovirus.

Denver Public Schools said nearly three dozens kids at Oakland Elementary called out sick Thursday.

Three students and one staff member are confirmed to have norovirus, according to DPS officials.

Denver Environmental Health officials inspected the school Wednesday and will be doing two deep cleanings — one Thursday and one Saturday.

It is believed that the self-serve salad bar may have contributed to the outbreak, district officials said. The salad bar will not be in service until after Denver Environmental Health does another inspection again on Monday.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, norovirus is a very contagious virus that can infect anyone.

“You can get it from an infected person, contaminated food or water, or by touching contaminated surfaces. The virus causes your stomach or intestines or both to get inflamed. This leads you to have stomach pain, nausea, and diarrhea and to throw up,” the CDC website states. These symptoms can be serious for some people, especially young children and older adults.”