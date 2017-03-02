Nintendo purposely made Switch game cartridges taste awful

With the Nintendo Switch about to hit stores, tech writers, vloggers and gamers are testing everything about it.

Including the taste.

One guy found out very quickly that the tiny game cartridges taste absolutely awful.

I put that Switch cart in my mouth and I'm not sure what those things are made of but I can still taste it. Do not try this at home. — Jeff Gerstmann (@jeffgerstmann) February 25, 2017

In spite of the warning from Giant Bomb co-founder Jeff Gerstmann, others were quick to taste-test the cartridges for themselves. According to available reports, they all regretted it almost instantly.

Nintendo tells me the Switch carts are coated with a bittering agent, Denatonium Benzoate. Now we know! https://t.co/FGNtEoso53 pic.twitter.com/eLdxHM19Ws — Fahey (@Bunnyspatial) March 2, 2017

The video game site Polygon said a Nintendo representative confirmed that Switch cartridges are coated in a material that’s meant taste bad so people won’t put the units in their mouths.

According to Polygon, Nintendo applied a bittering agent has been applied to the game card. The representative stated that the substance, denatonium benzoate, is non-toxic.

“Nintendo recommends keeping Switch cartridges away from children ‘to avoid the possibility of accidental ingestion,'” Polygon reported.