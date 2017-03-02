New report puts Colorado Division of Youth Corrections under fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A new report presented by the Colorado Child Safety Coalition shows damning evidence against the Colorado Division of Youth Corrections.

The report, released by the ACLU on Thursday, describes 3,611 times the DYC staff physically restrained kids in 2016 and the more than 2,000 times staff placed youth in solitary confinement.

“We have been working with the DYC for the better part of three years to identify and change these punitive practices,” Rebecca Wallace with the ACLU of Colorado said. “We have no reason to doubt their goal is to change those practices, but after three years we have lost faith in their ability to change their practices.”

The report’s key facts and findings lists “the WRAP” as one of the most concerning elements of DYC. It’s described as a full-body restraint and was banned in Arkansas after it was considered “torture” by the Juvenile Ombudsman. DYC placed children in the WRAP 253 times in 2016, according to the report.

Another concerning element for the ACLU is pain compliance. The report says DYC staff commonly use pain compliance techniques, whereby staff strike or put pressure on sensitive parts of the child’s body to purposely cause pain and gain compliance with staff directives.

“When we do that to children, what we teach them is a proper way to gain control over an individual is cause them pain and that is the last message we want to be sending,” Wallace said.

The report recommends the DYC adopt the Missouri Approach.

“The Missouri Division of Youth Services has been pioneering the gold standard in providing therapeutic non-punitive effective treatment to the most difficult violent, even felonious, kids they have in Missouri and it’s been going on for 30 years,” Wallace said.

The Director of the Division of Youth Corrections, Anders Jacobson, released a statement to FOX 31. He supported the piloting of the Missouri Approach, cites not enough staff available at the DYC and said in part: “While we have concerns with many of the accusations and the inflammatory nature of the report, we largely agree with many of the policy recommendations or have been moving in this direction already.”

The ACLU says change is needed now.

“DYC needs outside help,” Wallace said. “These kids and staff are in crisis. They need help now and there is an answer. We want to see a pilot program on the Missouri approach as soon as possible in Colorado.”