Nevada trooper showered in beer during stop after truck loses control

LAS VEGAS -- A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper stopped a driver for speeding when a truck passing by lost control, causing thousands of bottles of beer to spill on him and the highway.

Trooper Travis Smaka asked the passengers in the vehicle he pulled over, "You guys have anything to drink tonight?"

"Just as I ask the question, I hear the sound that always gets the hairs on the back of my neck standing up, of brakes locking up," Smaka said.

The beer truck was barreling down the highway and lost its load. Smaka and the people inside the vehicle were pelted with beer bottles and cans.

"Well over 1,000 pounds of bottles of beer shattering and a tidal wave of beer coming at me," Smaka said.

The incident was captured on the trooper's dashcam and Smaka can be seen trying to dodge the beer.

"When you watch the video, it is a little amusing, but at the same time, sends a serious reminder of what happens on the freeway when people do cut in front of semis," trooper Jason Buratczuk said. "They're so heavy. They're so large. They take so long to stop."

Smaka said he picked up his uniform at a dry cleaners after he was soaked head to toe in beer.

The driver who had been stopped in the first place was let go without a ticket.