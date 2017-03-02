NASA’s rover Curiosity sees swirling dust devils on Mars

NASA’s Curiosity mars rover has recently spotted several dust devils swirling around parts of the planet.

The rover’s camera snapped shots of them.

Curiosity has been investigating the whirlwinds on Mount Sharp’s sand dunes, checking how far the winds move the grains of sand.

The dust devils are a result of sunshine warming the ground — and that prompts the air to rise.

You can see a couple of them … one in the upper right and then a second one in the upper left of the animated image above.

Scientists say that just like on earth, wind on the red planet has been carving the mountains and shaping the landscape for billions of years.