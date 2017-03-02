Ming’s Dynasty, Brewski’s Pub & Grill get Restaurant Report Card ‘Fs’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ming's Dynasty

The Glendale Restaurant failed Restaurant Report Card with 13 critical violations in its January inspection. The critical mistakes included:

Multiple dead mice

Bottles of booze contained flies

Sanitizer toxic

Our calls were not returned and when we stopped by the manager was not there, but an employee said, “I’m sorry.” Ming's Dynasty is located at 4251 East Mississippi Avenue.

Brewski's Pub & Grill

An inspector cited the Thornton grill for 10 critical violations in January. The violations included:

Employee did not wash hands

Food held at wrong temperature

No food thermometer

The owner, Roger Holt sent the following statement:

“Most of the Health Department concerns were corrected at the time of the inspection before the inspector left and a couple items were done immediately after. We’ve received a letter soon after the inspection from Health Department stating that all concerns were corrected to their satisfaction ahead of schedule. As I always do, I reviewed the inspection report with the Kitchen Staff and had the kitchen staff read the food & safety documents left by the Health Department to ensure they are aware of the proper procedures and they were instructed to followed the procedures in the future. We have an outstanding Health Department record over the past 6 years. On every inspection over the past 6 years Inspectors have commented that “our kitchen & bar is one of the cleanest they inspect. I hope you provide fair, honest reporting and include our great record of more than a dozen past inspections not just the last one.”

The restaurant located at 2100 East 104th Avenue, scored one critical violation and six non-critical during a regular inspection last year.

Lucero’s

The “A” goes to Lucero’s in Denver for two perfect surprise inspections back-to-back.

The manager, Jodel Gallegos said, “All year we follow the rules and regulations keep it as clean as possible, not only do we eat here, our family eats here, we just try to keep up with routines.”

Lucero’s is at 3657 Fillmore Street.

