Man accused of killing doctor in Centennial shooting pleads not guilty

CENTENNIAL, Colo. -- The man accused of killing Centennial doctor Kenneth Atkinson outside his home while helping a woman who had been shot during a domestic dispute pleaded not guilty to all counts Thursday.

Kevin Lyons appeared in front of Arapahoe County District Court Judge Carlos Samour Jr. to enter the plea.

Lyons' defense team has indicated it was mulling an insanity plea. His lawyers said they will introduce evidence of his mental condition but weren't specific.

Samour ordered Lyons to undergo a court-ordered mental health evaluation at the Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo. The evaluation is due back in three months.

A few months ago, Lyons was considered competent to stand trial after he underwent a medical evaluation after making loud outbursts in the courtroom.

Lyons is facing 12 felony counts in the April 4 shooting death of Atkinson in a Centennial neighborhood. The charges include first-degree murder after deliberation, five counts of attempted first-degree murder and four counts of attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer.

Prosecutors are still weighing whether to pursue the death penalty against Lyons.

Atkinson tried to help a neighbor who authorities said had been wounded by gunfire from Lyons. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Two women were wounded in the shooting, including Lyons’ wife, Elizabeth Lyons, 44. She and Laurie Juergens, 46, survived.

Lyons is being held without bond.