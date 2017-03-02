Lose Up to 25% of Your Fat Cells for Good with Ageless Expressions MedSpa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

People all around Colorado, from couch potatoes to fitness buffs, are embracing the latest body slimming technology. Because, no matter what your fitness level, everyone has stubborn fat. There's finally a way to target those spots, and lose up to 25% of your fat cells in just 25 minutes, and it's permanent! Plus, there are no side effects and no downtime. Becky Vanicelli, a registered nurse and owner of Ageless Expressions MedSpa, came to the studio to show us the dramatic results people are getting with SculpSure.

Ageless Expressions MedSpa is offering the first 15 Colorado's Best viewers who call a free consultation, a free SculpSure demo and a free B12 with mic injection! Go in and see what SculpSure is all about! And if you decide to move forward with SculpSure, Becky will give you $500 of a SculpSure or any laser treatment package. Plus, a free gift card for six B12 with mic injections- that's a $120 value on its own! If you bring in a friend or refer someone, you'll both receive a $50 gift card good towards additional service like laser hair removal or facial treatments.

Take advantage of this amazing offer by calling Ageless Expressions MedSpa right now at (844)724-3537.