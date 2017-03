Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"Logan"- James Mangold Interview

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds says the movie is so good, it might be the first comic book film to win...you can decide for yourself when it opens this Friday.

We snagged the Colorado exclusive with the cast, including director James Mangold. He tells Kathie he wanted Wolverine to face his greatest fear.

Ironically, isn't a bad guy or a red skull..Wolverines greatest fear?