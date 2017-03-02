Local company helps to protect endangered species

Wildlife Protection Solutions is an international non-profit organization providing technology and funding for the conservation of endangered species. Our technology locates, identifies, and protects endangered species as well as educates the public. Learn more about what they do and how they protect endangered species in this video report.
