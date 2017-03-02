Large police presence after woman reports suspicious person in Lakewood office

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A portion of Kipling Street was closed Thursday morning after a woman said she saw a suspicious person in her office, the Lakewood Police Department said.

The woman told police she went to her office in the area of Kipling and West Ninth Avenue when she saw the suspicious person.

She left the workplace and called police.

Kipling was closed in both directions between West Sixth Avenue and West Colfax Avenue as a large police presence investigated.

Police were staging in the parking lot of Holy Shepherd Lutheran Church at Ninth and Kipling, but it’s not known if that is the workplace where the woman saw the suspicious person.

There was no estimate for when the road would reopen. Schools in the area were operating normally.