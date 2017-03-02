IRS has $19.4 million in refunds for Coloradans who didn’t file taxes in 2013

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service said Thursday it has more than $19.4 million in unclaimed federal income tax refunds for an estimated 20,000 Coloradans who did not file a return in 2013.

Nationwide, the IRS is sitting on more than $1 billion from an estimated 1 million taxpayers who did not file tax returns in 2013.

Taxpayers have until April 18 to file a 2013 tax return to claim the money.

“We’re trying to connect a million people with their share of $1 billion in unclaimed refunds for the 2013 tax year,” IRS Commissioner John Koskinen said in a statement.

“People across the nation haven’t filed tax returns to claim these refunds, and their window of opportunity is closing soon. Students and many others may not realize they’re due a tax refund. Remember, there’s no penalty for filing a late return if you’re due a refund.”

Taxpayers have a three-year window to claim a refund. If they don’t, the money goes into the U.S. Treasury.

Current and previous year tax forms and instructions are available on the IRS.gov forms and publications page or by calling 800-829-3676.