Chef Tyson Wong Ophaso from Broken Rice shows us how to make Pho.
Ingredients:
30 oz - Chicken Bone Broth
3 oz - Poached Chicken
1 oz - Fried Yams
2 oz - Curry Sauce
5 oz - Pho Noodles
1 oz - Onion/Cilantro Mix
1 cup - fry oil (preferred oil)
2 quarts - water
2 oz - Coconut curry sauce
Directions:
Pour water into pot, and bring to a boil to cook the rice noodles.
Slice a yellow onion in half, then slice into 1/8 inch slices. Set aside.
Gather a bunch of green onions, slice into 1/8 inches. Set aside.
Gather a bunch of cilantro, finely chop. Set aside.
Mix green onion, yellow onion and cilantro to equal parts.
Take your poached chicken breast (poached in olive oil, lemon, star anise, coriander) - thinly slice. Measure out 3 oz, set aside.
Peel and quarter a yam. Slice quarters into 1/8inch "triangles."
In a fry pan, heat oil, quickly fry 1 oz of yam triangles until slightly brown. Remove yams and drain excess oil. Set aside.
Mix curry coconut curry sauce with bone broth. Bring to a simmer.
Add pho rice noodles to water. Cook about 15 seconds. Strain - place in bowl.
Pile chicken on top of noodles.
Distribute yams throughout bowl.
Ladle broth and curry mixture into bowl.
Top with onion/cilantro mixture and serve.