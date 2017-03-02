Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Tyson Wong Ophaso from Broken Rice shows us how to make Pho.

Ingredients:

30 oz - Chicken Bone Broth

3 oz - Poached Chicken

1 oz - Fried Yams

2 oz - Curry Sauce

5 oz - Pho Noodles

1 oz - Onion/Cilantro Mix

1 cup - fry oil (preferred oil)

2 quarts - water

2 oz - Coconut curry sauce

Directions:

Pour water into pot, and bring to a boil to cook the rice noodles.

Slice a yellow onion in half, then slice into 1/8 inch slices. Set aside.

Gather a bunch of green onions, slice into 1/8 inches. Set aside.

Gather a bunch of cilantro, finely chop. Set aside.

Mix green onion, yellow onion and cilantro to equal parts.

Take your poached chicken breast (poached in olive oil, lemon, star anise, coriander) - thinly slice. Measure out 3 oz, set aside.

Peel and quarter a yam. Slice quarters into 1/8inch "triangles."

In a fry pan, heat oil, quickly fry 1 oz of yam triangles until slightly brown. Remove yams and drain excess oil. Set aside.

Mix curry coconut curry sauce with bone broth. Bring to a simmer.

Add pho rice noodles to water. Cook about 15 seconds. Strain - place in bowl.

Pile chicken on top of noodles.

Distribute yams throughout bowl.

Ladle broth and curry mixture into bowl.

Top with onion/cilantro mixture and serve.