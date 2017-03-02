Hickenlooper talks Trump, marijuana and immigration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- In a comprehensive interview with FOX31 on Thursday, Democratic Governor John Hickenlooper praised President Trump days after meeting the president for the first time.

"He could not have been more charming," said Hickenlooper.

Colorado's governor met Trump earlier in the week during a National Governors Association meeting in Washington, D.C. While the two men have many differences, Hickenlooper said the first impression was a positive.

On policy, the two did not get a chance to discuss recreational marijuana. Hickenlooper vows to defend Colorado against federal intervention, although he's not sure what a federal crackdown on marijuana might look like.

"What they might do is come in and try and make an example out of a couple of the larger enterprises," said Hickenlooper.

The governor, who originally opposed pot legalization in Colorado, now says he supports continuing the "experiment of recreational marijuana."

During his visit to the nation's capital, Hickenlooper was reassured that the Department of Homeland Security will not be rounding up and deporting undocumented immigrants, unless they are connected to serious crimes.

"Threatening and scaring people really isn't constructive," Hickenlooper said. "It's not good for business."

Overall, the governor was pleased with President Trump's tone during his first address to a joint session of congress. He said the speech was promising and he's hoping the president will become consistent with a positive tone and unifying message.

As for Hickenlooper's political ambitions, he's not closing the door on running for president himself.

"I'm not starting a political action committee," Hickenlooper said. "I'm not out organizing, trying to recruit supporters. I'm going to focus on Colorado. Two years from now, we can see what happens."

Hickenlooper has two years remaining in his second term as governor.