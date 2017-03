× Hawaii got more snow in one night than Denver’s had this year

The mountain peaks on the Big Island of Hawaii got more snow in one day than Denver has had so far this year.

Mauna Kea got 8 inches of snow during an overnight blizzard, USA Today reports.

Most of the snow fell late Tuesday and early Wednesday.

Mauna Kea has an elevation of about 14,000 feet and snow is not uncommon during the winter months.

Denver has received a total of 7.9 inches so far in 2017.