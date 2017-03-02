Fort Collins K-9 recovering ‘against all odds’ after medical emergency

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A K-9 officer with Fort Collins Police Services is recovering after a medical emergency left him in critical condition.

Just a few days after a successful surgery to remove a benign tumor from his hip, K9 Yago experienced mesenteric torsion, which is the spontaneous flipping/twisting of the intestines,” police officials said on Facebook. “Mesenteric torsion is nearly always fatal because it cuts off blood supply to the digestive tract and causes tissue to die off quickly.”

Yago underwent emergency surgery late on Sunday night, officials said.

“Against all odds, Yago made it through surgery (about 90% of dogs that even make it to surgery die on the table),” officials stated.

Yago’s digestive tract was extensively damaged and most of his small intestine had to be removed, according to the statement posted by police. Yago was in critical condition for several days.

Police said Yago’s handler “lived at her K-9’s side for several days” while the dog was hospitalized and that there was a steady stream of cops who came to visit.

“Yago is one tough nut and never gave up, so he made it through the first round of the fight!” officials stated Thursday.

Officials said Yago has some complications that he will have to contend with, but they say it looks like he will be able to return to work.

Yago seems to enjoy his job, judging by the photos police have posted on Facebook.