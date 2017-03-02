DeGette calls for Sessions to resign; Bennet, Coffman want recusal

WASHINGTON — Colorado Rep. Diana DeGette on Thursday called on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to resign after it was revealed he had met on two separate occasions with Russia’s ambassador to Washington, Sergey Kislyak, and did not disclose the meetings during his confirmation hearings.

DeGette is one of many Democrats who came out Thursday demanding Sessions resign.

“Attorney General Sessions’ contact with the Russian ambassador while an advisor to the Trump campaign once again proves this administration’s causal relationship with transparency and the truth,” DeGette said in a statement. “If these revelations are true, he has perjured himself. In any case, given what we now know, the Attorney General should resign immediately or be removed.

“This continued stream of information regarding campaign, transition, and administration officials communicating with members of the Russian government and failing to disclose it creates an air of uncertainty about the information and guidance that the President is receiving from his closest advisors.

“Further, such disclosures point to the possibility that our democracy is being undermined by a foreign power with the consent of the White House. It is now more clear than ever that the United Sates Congress — and perhaps even a special prosecutor — should investigate and bring forth a transparent reporting of the facts since the administration evidently is unwilling to do so.”

Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet did not join his party colleagues in demanding Sessions resign. Instead, he

Sen. Michael Bennet and Rep. Mike Coffman said Sessions should recuse himself and appoint an independent prosecutor to investigate the Russian involvement in the 2016 election and the connections to the Donald Trump campaign.

“The relevant congressional committees should also include the Attorney General’s communications within the scope of their investigations,” Bennet said in a statement. “The integrity of our democratic institutions is at stake, and the American people deserve the truth.”

Rep. Mike Coffman also called on Sessions to recuse himself from the investigation into the Russian involvement of the election.

“Attorney General Jeff Sessions made a grave omission by not disclosing his meetings with the Russian Ambassador last year, including to the Senate during his confirmation hearing,” Coffman said in a statement.

“I think it would be more than prudent for him to recuse himself from any Russian inquiry, and I would encourage him to fully disclose any and all foreign contacts he had during the course of the campaign. The American people and their representatives in Congress must have the reassurance such inquiry is done in an appropriate and unbiased manner.”