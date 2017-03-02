Conifer animal doc heading to Iditarod in Alaska

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONIFER, Colo. -- The rush is on to Alaska, but not for gold. The rush is for the mush, as in the world famous Iditarod dog sled race.

David Palmini is an animal doctor in Conifer, Colorado. Some say he's the best around these parts, "Being a mountain practice we definitely see a lot of trauma and critical care. We see animals throughout getting injured," Palmini said.

Soon, the good doctor will be treating dogs. Sled dogs. A lot of sled dogs in the Iditarod race, "I've seen mushers from Sweden, from Japan, Northern Europe and from Jamaica."

Each sled team starts with 16 dogs for a grand total of 1,500 dogs.

Palmini will be one of 40 volunteer veterinarians, flown in by bush plane and assigned to one of 20 check points in frigid and sometimes very dangerous weather, "Biggest thing we probably see are strained wrists and shoulders and occasionally loose stool along the course." That's right, loose stool.

From roller coaster like rides in bush planes to 40 degree below zero weather, to whale blubber, "They offered it to me and not wanting to be rude I took a piece and choked it down."

Veterinarian David Palmini wouldn't miss the Iditarod for the world.

Minus the whale blubber, that is.