Colorado’s Best Homes with Coldwell Banker

Today we're talking about the housing market with Chris Mygatt from Coldwell Banker. Last year was one of the best years ever in Denver real estate, with home prices reaching a new high, but there wasn't a ton of inventory. In 2017, you can expect more inventory, so Chris has some tips for buying a new home:

Pick an agent who knows the neighborhood you want to live in.

Get fully prequalified before you go shopping, so the paperwork won't hold you up.

Review your contract that you'll be presenting on your new dream home.

Pick up 5280 Magazine, 5280 Home Magazine, and Colorado Homes & Lifestyles Magazine- they all have great houses in the back section.

Visit ColoradoHomes.com to see thousands of available homes in Colorado.

Chris has a great giveaway for our viewers- he's giving away two $100 gift cards to La Cour, a French Bistro on Broadway. All you have to do is call Chris and leave your contact information to be entered in the drawing. The phone number is (303)409-1200.

Remember to tune into Channel 2 every Sunday morning at 9AM for the Colorado Homes Real Estate show by Coldwell Banker to see many more of these beautiful homes and get great tips on buying and selling. And if you ever have any questions, call Chris Mygatt at (303)409-1200.