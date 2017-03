Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 61st Annual Colorado RV, Sports & Travel Show opens today and runs through the weekend. Here`s your chance to check out hundreds of RVs in every shape, size ane price range all in one location at the National Western Complex..

Admission: $10 adults and children 12 and under are free, $5 for Good Sam members.

Thursday and Friday: Noon - 8pm,

Saturday, 10am - 8pm and

Sunday; 10am - 5pm.