Celebrate Dr. Seuss’s Birthday and Read Across America Day

Hats off to reading! We're celebrating the National Education Association's Read Across America Day, which falls on the birthday of one of America's most beloved authors- Theodor Seuss Geisel, who wrote children's books under the pen name Dr. Seuss. Today marks his 113th birthday. What better way to celebrate his legacy and pay homage to his classic book "The Cat in the Hat" than to wear the signature red and white hat? Party City dropped them off for us to wear on the show, along with fun sunglasses. The store also has whimsical ties and bow ties for the guys.

Dr. Seuss's books have sold over 600 million copies, and have been translated into more than 20 languages! Dr. Seuss worked as an illustrator for advertising campaigns and as a political cartoonist for a New York newspaper. During the second World War, he worked as an animator for the US Army, where he produced several short films. He was a perfectionist, known to discard up to 95% of his material before settling on a theme for a new book.

Celebrate With Your Kids

There's no better way to celebrate Dr. Seuss's birthday than to read! Here are a few other creative ways to celebrate with your kids, and let your imagination soar:

Wear something striped, like "The Cat in the Hat" or "On Beyond Zebra," or wear your favorite color in honor of Dr. Seuss's book "My Many Colored Days."

Roll up your pants and show off your socks in honor of "Fox in Socks."

Try green eggs and ham! Add pureed broccoli to scrambled eggs to make them green. It's fun and you'll be giving you kids a hidden vitamin boost!

Make a truffula tree to celebrate Dr. Seuss's classic "The Lorax." You can find directs at earlymoments.com.

Dr. Seuss Themed Lunch at Bad Daddy's Burger Bar

After you have green eggs and ham for breakfast, you can swing by Bad Daddy's Burger Bar in Cherry Creek for a Dr. Seuss themed lunch! The Sam I Am cheeseburger features a fried egg, rosemary ham, house-made pesto, and American cheese. Bad Daddy's Burger Bar is located at 240 Milwaukee Street in Denver. Call them at (303)377-3032, or check out their menu online at baddaddysburgerbar.com.

Read Across America

There's another reason to have a Seuss-tastic celebration- Read Across America is celebrating its 20th anniversary! LeVar Burton, host of the long-running PBS children's series "Reading Rainbow," and Lily Eskelsen Garcia, President of the National Education Association, joined us live from Washington, D.C. to talk about how Read Across America has impacted children's literacy. Learn more about Read Across America at NEA.org.