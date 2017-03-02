Attorney General Jeff Sessions recuses himself from Russia investigation

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Attorney General Jeff Sessions has recused himself from the FBI investigation after it was revealed he had met on two separate occasions with Russia’s ambassador to Washington, Sergey Kislyak, and did not disclose the meetings during his confirmation hearings.

Sessions issued a statement Thursday afternoon.

Democrats called on the attorney general to resign, while some Republicans urged Sessions to recuse himself.

“Now, after lying under oath to Congress about his own communications with the Russians, the attorney general must resign,” House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi said in a statement.

“Sessions is not fit to serve as the top law-enforcement officer of our country and must resign. There must be an independent, bipartisan, outside commission to investigate the Trump political, personal, and financial connections to the Russians.”

Sessions was asked during his confirmation process directly about whether President Donald Trump’s campaign had ties to Russia during his confirmation hearing.

Sessions strongly denied ever discussing campaign-related issues with anyone from Russia.

“I never met with any Russian officials to discuss issues of the campaign,” he said in a statement. “I have no idea what this allegation is about. It is false.”

Sessions’ spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores said there was nothing “misleading about his answer” to Congress because he “was asked during the hearing about communications between Russia and the Trump campaign — not about meetings he took as a senator and a member of the Armed Services Committee.”

A Justice Department official confirmed the meetings, but said Sessions met with the ambassadors “in his capacity as a senator on the Armed Serviced Committee.”

“This is the latest attack against the Trump Administration by partisan Democrats,” a White House official said. “(Attorney) General Sessions met with the ambassador in an official capacity as a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, which is entirely consistent with his testimony.”