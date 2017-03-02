911 to woman held in moving car: ‘We will find you. Have faith’

Emergency dispatchers in Texas are credited with coordinating the rescue of someone “very much in danger.”

Through a series of 911 calls and text messages, dispatchers for the Seguin Police Department determined a woman was being held against her will in a moving vehicle.

First, 911 dispatchers got an open line call.

“Officer Jessica Martin could hear a man and woman arguing. While they were on the line a female could be heard saying that the male wanted to commit suicide and that she was afraid of him,” the police department stated on their Facebook page.

The call disconnected, and Martin tried calling back numerous times.

“[Dispatchers] finally regained contact with the victim and asked her a series of simple questions in order to understand where the victim was and how they could help her,” the police department stated.

In a recording posted by police, you can hear a dispatcher ask, “I take it he’s there listening?”

“…Yes,” a woman answers.

Supervisor Denera White was eventually able get enough information from the victim to determine the driver was headed to the Austin area.

The police department said White came up with a plan that was “crucial in ultimately saving the victim who was clearly in danger.”

White told the victim her personal cell phone number and the victim was able to memorize it.

They texted back and forth as a helicopter flew overhead, searching for the car the victim was in.

“Hang in there… we will find you. Have faith,” White texted.

The police department shared screen shots of the actual text messages.

“In conjunction with Austin Police Department’s air helicopter unit and the Travis County Patrol Division, the victim and male suspect were located while they were still driving,” police officials said.

In the recording posted by police you can hear two officers communicating as the helicopter flew over the victim.

“If it is them, that’d be awesome,” one says.

“I know, I have goosebumps,” the other replies.

“These are the days I love my job,” the first woman says.

“Me, too. Me too,” the other answers.

The suspect, who was later identified as 41-year-old Enrique Leiner, was later charged with unlawful restraint.

“On this day, like many others, the Seguin Police Department’s Telecommunication’s Division represented our agency’s servant leadership values, extra-ordinary training, and compassion. We commend our outstanding Telecommunication Division and give thanks to Austin Police Department and the Travis County Sheriff’s Office for their caring attitude and determination in solving this case,” said Police Chief Kevin Kelso.