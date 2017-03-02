× 3 charged in attack on RTD bus driver

DENVER — Three people have been charged in the attack of an RTD bus driver, with two of the suspects facing hate crime accusations, the Denver District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

Deanne Sandoval, 45, and Destiny Sandoval, 25, allegedly refused to pay the fare when they boarded the bus at South Federal Boulevard and West Mississippi Avenue on the night of Feb. 23.

The bus driver asked the women to exit the bus, but they refused. The women then began assaulting the driver when another passenger, 28-year-old Eduardo Rodriguez, joined in, the district attorney’s office said.

The bus driver hit his head so hard against the windshield, it broke the glass, the district attorney’s office said.

Police responded, and the Sandovals and Rodriguez were taken into custody. The bus driver was taken to Denver Health Medical Center to be treated for his injuries. His condition was not released.

The Sandovals are each charged with three counts of endangering public transportation, one count of bias motivated crime and one count of second-degree assault.

Rodriguez is charged with two counts of endangering public transportation and one count of second-degree assault.

Bond for all three was set at $50,000. They appeared in Denver County Court on Thursday and are due back in court on March 23 for preliminary hearings.