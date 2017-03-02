Hundreds of Colorado babies will now be sleeping in cardboard boxes, but it's actually a good thing! The boxes were part of a giveaway at the Baby and Kids Experience Expo in Denver last week. In Finland, these baby boxes have been used to reduce infant mortality rates for decades. Denver Public Health experts say the boxes provide a safe environment in which babies can sleep on their backs with no other objects like blankets or pillows. The baby box is also an inexpensive alternative to bassinets and pack and plays.
2 Your Health: Baby Boxes
-
Baby boxes given to parents for infants to sleep in
-
March for Babies
-
Surprise! Denver Zoo announces birth of baby giraffe
-
Denver Baby and Kids Experience
-
‘Baby on the Go’ vending machines help parents flying with babies
-
-
Animal nursery at National Western Stock Show is a big attraction
-
Denver woman nurtures growing baby business
-
Contagious virus that affects young children reaches epidemic levels in Colorado
-
Marathon runner endures 2 open heart surgeries
-
Meet Laila: First baby born in 2017 in metro area
-
-
Do High-Tech Baby Monitors Do More Harm Than Good?
-
Doctors discover possible breakthrough in preventing SIDS
-
Sleeping in separate bedrooms after baby