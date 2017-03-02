2 Your Health: Baby Boxes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hundreds of Colorado babies will now be sleeping in cardboard boxes, but it's actually a good thing! The boxes were part of a giveaway at the Baby and Kids Experience Expo in Denver last week. In Finland, these baby boxes have been used to reduce infant mortality rates for decades. Denver Public Health experts say the boxes provide a safe environment in which babies can sleep on their backs with no other objects like blankets or pillows. The baby box is also an inexpensive alternative to bassinets and pack and plays.