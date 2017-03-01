Watch live: April the giraffe has ‘major changes,’ gets closer to giving birth

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — April the giraffe showed “major changes” on Tuesday as she inches closer to giving birth at the Animal Adventure Park in New York.

It has been six days since thousands of people began tuning in to the live stream, waiting for the baby calf to enter the world.

April is bigger and her belly has become “nice and tight,” Animal Adventure Park said in its latest Facebook update on Tuesday.

The calf, which was generally on the left side of the giraffe’s stomach, has shifted to proportionately take up her belly, the zoo said.

There have been “major changes” to the back end of April, an indication of how close she is to giving birth. She has a strong appetite, but opted out of eating hay for most of Monday afternoon, according to the zoo.

“April is well and is enjoying some early outside time before temperatures drop and storms move through later today into tomorrow,” park officials said Wednesday morning. “No major changes overnight.”

An exact date and time of when April will be giving birth is still not known.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for the father, Oliver. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6 feet tall at birth.

Animal Adventure Park began streaming Thursday night on YouTube showing April the giraffe preparing to give birth.

The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

More than 100,000 people were following the YouTube channel on Wednesday morning.

The zoo has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to offset the annual care of the giraffes.