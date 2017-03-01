The Harmony Equine Center Cares for Abused and Neglected Horses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You know there's a great need to take care of homeless dogs and cats in Colorado, but there's also a need to care for abused and neglected horses. That's why The Dumb Friends League created The Harmony Equine Center in 2012. Joan Thielen from The Dumb Friends League joined us to tell us more, and show us first-hand how they train, rehabilitate and find new homes for horses.

Learn more about The Harmony Equine Center and all kinds of other great organizations at the Rocky Mountain Horse Expo. It's March 10-12 at the National Western Complex. For more information, visit coloradohorsecouncil.com.

For more information about adoptable pets, volunteering, or all the great programs The Dumb Friend League offers, visit DDFL.org, or call them at (303)751-5772.