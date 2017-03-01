Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's Take the Stairs Tuesday here on Colorado's Best! It's a 2 Your Heath Initiative that's motivating our colleagues and our viewers to take the stairs and start taking steps towards a healthier lifestyle. According to eurekalert.org, researchers at McMaster University found that short, 20-60 second bursts of intense stair climbing have major benefits for your heart health. And it only takes a time commitment of 30 minutes a week to increase cardio respiratory fitness, which is linked to longevity.

Joana was out on assignment at the 24 Hour Fitness in Glendale to show us how you can take your stairs to the next level at the gym.

