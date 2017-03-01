Suspected carjacker in standoff after leading long chase in Southern California

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. — Authorities were in a standoff with a suspected carjacker who led a slow-speed pursuit through the South Bay area near Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday morning, KTLA reported.

The chase began when police responded to a carjacking in the Florence neighborhood, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

Aerial video showed several patrol vehicles and a motorcycle officer following the gray four-door hatchback westbound.

At one point the driver was seen gesturing out one of the windows. The man did not appear to be speeding, but ran several red lights.

The stolen vehicle appeared to have a sticker for Lyft in the window.

The driver continued the chase near Los Angeles International Airport and at one point an officer was seen trying to place a spike strip in front of the vehicle.

Police later dropped back in the pursuit on the ground, but law enforcement helicopters continued to follow the vehicle.

The pursuit ended when police did a PIT maneuver in Redondo Beach. The driver did not immediately exit the vehicle, prompting the standoff.