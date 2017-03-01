Suspect injured in shootout at Northglenn marijuana grow shop

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — A suspect was injured after exchanging fire with an employee at a marijuana grow shop on Tuesday night, the Northglenn Police Department said.

Officers responded to the Grow Depot at 970 W. 104th Ave. about 8 p.m. on reports of shots fired.

When police arrived, they were told a male suspect wearing a ski mask and armed with a gun entered the business in an attempt to rob it.

Several people were inside the business at the time when a store employee exchanged gunfire with the suspect.

The suspect, later identified as 31-year-old Rocky Howard Dean Pedersen, was the only person to be injured.

He was taken to a hospital to be treated for unknown injuries. His condition is not known.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-450-8859.