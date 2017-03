× Surprise! Denver Zoo announces unexpected birth of baby giraffe

While millions of people have been anxiously awaiting the arrival of a baby giraffe in New York, there was a completely unexpected delivery at the Denver Zoo.

“We’re celebrating the birth of Dobby, Denver Zoo’s newest reticulated giraffe calf!” zoo officials said on Facebook.

The zoo said it was birth was a surprise.

The baby is 5-feet-tall and weighs 73 pounds, according to ABC reporter Clayton Sandell.