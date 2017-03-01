Study: Bad roads cost Denver-area drivers thousands of dollars each year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Driving on Denver metro area roads costs motorists thousands of dollars each year, according to a report being released Wednesday.

The report from TRIP, a national nonprofit transportation research group in Washington, says each Denver area driver loses nearly $2,200 a year on roads that are deteriorated, congested and lacking in safety features.

The report, "Colorado Transportation by the Numbers: Meeting the State’s Need for Safe, Smooth and Efficient Mobility," looked at road and bridge conditions, congestion, economic development, highway safety and transportation funding in the state.

The organization looked at data across the state.

TRIP will release the full report on Wednesday afternoon.