Rockies get spring training win over Padres

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Colorado Rockies improved their spring record to 4-2 with a Wednesday win over the San Diego

Padres.

The spring training game took place at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Rockies starting pitcher Tyler Chatwood spent two innings on the mound, allowing one earned run on two hits with one walk and two strikeouts.

Paul Clemens, starter for the Padres, pitched three innings, allowing one run on two hits with one walk and one strikeout.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Rockies took the lead with a sacrifice fly by Cristhian Adames. Pinch runner Raimel Tapia scored.

The Padres were held to two hits through eight innings.

This was the second game for Rockies relief pitcher Mike Dunn and he has now retired all six batters he faced.