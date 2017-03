Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Quiznos Seafood Menu for Lent

Just in time for Lent....Denver-based Quizno`s sub shop is rolling out their lobster and seafood scampi bake!

The bake has toasted garlic-baked lobster, melted mozzarella, tomatoes and sautéed mushrooms and onions served on their signature bread.

The lobster and seafood salad sub and lobster and seafood salad are also back on the menu for a limited time.

