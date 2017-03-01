Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today, Hog Haven Farm, a nonprofit organization and sanctuary for potbellied pigs, announced a public event in Centennial, CO for National Pig Day. National Pig Day is held annually, honoring the intelligence of pigs as a domesticated animal.

Hog Haven Farm will be at Resolute Brewing Company from 4:00-7:00pm on today 2017 to provide education to the general public regarding pigs as pets and as creatures. Resolute Brewing Company has partnered with Hog Haven Farm, donating spent grain from the brewing process to feed the pigs. In addition to educational opportunities, Hog Haven Farm will be accepting donations and selling related merchandise to help support its growing rescue endeavors.

